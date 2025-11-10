Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure
Chinese commercial space company Galactic Energy suffered a setback as its Ceres-1 rocket launch failed. The rocket, launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, experienced a shutdown during its fourth-stage flight, preventing the payload from reaching orbit. An investigation into the failure is underway.
On Monday, a launch mission for the Ceres-1 rocket by Galactic Energy, a Chinese commercial space company, failed, according to the company's statement. This incident thwarted the payload's entry into orbit.
The rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at precisely 12:02 p.m. local time (0402 GMT). However, the mission experienced a setback when the rocket encountered a shutdown during its fourth-stage flight.
Galactic Energy has noted that the specific cause behind this failure remains under investigation, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to understand the mishap.
