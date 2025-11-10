Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

On Monday, a launch mission for the Ceres-1 rocket by Galactic Energy, a Chinese commercial space company, failed, according to the company's statement. This incident thwarted the payload's entry into orbit.

The rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at precisely 12:02 p.m. local time (0402 GMT). However, the mission experienced a setback when the rocket encountered a shutdown during its fourth-stage flight.

Galactic Energy has noted that the specific cause behind this failure remains under investigation, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to understand the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)