Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboration

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has unveiled a price range of Rs 200-204 per share for its upcoming Rs 69.8 crore initial public offering (IPO), set to open for subscription on November 11, 2025.

Concluding on November 13, the IPO includes a fresh issue of 29.08 lakh equity shares, raising Rs 59.34 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 5.14 lakh shares worth Rs 10.50 crore by promoters.

The raised capital will fund working capital needs, debt repayment, and other corporate purposes, supporting their cloud services in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

(With inputs from agencies.)