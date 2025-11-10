Left Menu

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboration

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution announces its IPO price range at Rs 200-204 per share, aiming to raise Rs 69.8 crore. The IPO opens November 11, 2025, on the BSE SME Platform. The proceeds will fund working capital, debt repayment, and corporate purposes. Partnered with AWS, the company offers comprehensive cloud services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:35 IST
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has unveiled a price range of Rs 200-204 per share for its upcoming Rs 69.8 crore initial public offering (IPO), set to open for subscription on November 11, 2025.

Concluding on November 13, the IPO includes a fresh issue of 29.08 lakh equity shares, raising Rs 59.34 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 5.14 lakh shares worth Rs 10.50 crore by promoters.

The raised capital will fund working capital needs, debt repayment, and other corporate purposes, supporting their cloud services in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

 India
3
Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

 India
4
Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025