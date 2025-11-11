Viettel and Adani Forge Strategic Defense Alliance: A Leap in Global Market Expansion
Viettel Manufacturing Corporation and India's Adani's Ordefence Systems Limited have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Defense & Security Exhibition 2025 in Thailand. This collaboration aims to enhance defense capabilities and expand their supply network for high-tech products in Vietnam and international markets, marking a significant advancement in Viettel's global defense strategy.
Viettel Manufacturing Corporation has entered into a landmark strategic cooperation agreement with Ordefence Systems Limited, a subsidiary of Adani, India's leading private conglomerate, during the Defense & Security Exhibition 2025 in Thailand. This is a pivotal move aimed at fortifying defense capabilities and expanding the global market footprint for high-tech products.
The partnership intends to focus on research and development in new-generation defense and security solutions, commercialization of dual-use products, and the execution of an OEM model, emphasizing technology transfer. With Viettel's robust manufacturing foundations, the agreement paves the way for efficient collaboration on defense products, optimizing supply chains, and core technology mastery.
This strategic pact represents Viettel's commitment to international integration within the defense industry and solidifying Vietnam–India defense industrial relations. It also enhances the prospects for 'Make in Vietnam' products, allowing deeper integration into the global value chain while building a sustainable, autonomous defense technology ecosystem.
