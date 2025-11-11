Yamaha Gears Up for Electric Surge with Ten New Models by 2026

Yamaha, a leading Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced plans to release ten new models, including electric scooters, in India by the end of 2026. This strategic move is aimed at accelerating Yamaha's growth in the Indian market, according to a senior company official.

The company recently launched four new models, among them two electric scooters, outlining an optimistic outlook for a 10 percent increase in domestic sales this fiscal year. Yamaha Motor Co Ltd's Senior Executive Officer, Itaru Otani, underscored the potential of India's growing middle-income class as a key driver for the two-wheeler market.

Yamaha's strategy includes bolstering its presence in the premium motorcycle segment and expanding its electric vehicle portfolio. The firm aims to utilize its full production capacity of 15 lakh units at its facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu while staying adaptable to changing market dynamics. Despite a slight dip in domestic wholesales, Yamaha remains committed to quality and strong customer confidence as it ventures deeper into the electric vehicle market.

