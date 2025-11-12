Australia Faces Cyber Threats: A New Era of Espionage!

Australia's telecommunications and critical infrastructure sectors face growing threats from Chinese hacking groups, according to Mike Burgess, director general of Australia's Security Intelligence Organisation. Speaking on Wednesday, Burgess cautioned that these activities could lead to significant economic disruption if sabotage were to occur.

Last year, espionage cost Australia a staggering A$12.5 billion, with A$2 billion lost in trade secrets and intellectual property. Burgess specifically mentioned the Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon groups, describing them as operatives working for Chinese government intelligence and military.

Despite China's routine denials of hacking, Burgess points to evidence of Chinese hackers probing Australia's telecommunications networks and critical infrastructure. He warned of potential disruptions to vital services, including banks, transportation, water, and power, and emphasized that the threat is real, not hypothetical.