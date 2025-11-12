Left Menu

Turkcell's Billion-Dollar Cloud Leap with Google

Turkish telecom company Turkcell has partnered with Google to enhance its cloud technology capabilities. The agreement involves a $1 billion investment over the next decade, aimed at expanding Turkcell's data center infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish telecom giant Turkcell has entered into a strategic agreement with Google, focusing on advancements in cloud technology.

The collaboration will see Turkcell investing $1 billion by 2032, directed towards amplifying its data center capacities.

This move is expected to solidify Turkcell's position as a leader in the telecommunications industry.

