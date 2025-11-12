Left Menu

Sandoz Prepares to Launch Unbranded Ozempic in Canada Post-Patent Expiry

Sandoz plans to introduce unbranded Ozempic in Canada by mid-next year after Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent expires. While no biosimilars have yet been approved, Sandoz seeks entry into the diabetic market as demand is expected to exceed supply despite potential regulatory and logistical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:32 IST
Sandoz, a prominent generic drugmaker, is gearing up to release an unbranded version of Novo Nordisk's popular diabetes medication, Ozempic, in Canada by late June next year. The move follows the expiration of a key patent essential to the drug's production, potentially making Sandoz one of the first to access the Canadian market for this medication.

Company CEO Richard Saynor spoke to Reuters, acknowledging that while initial launches in January are improbable, the first quarter or half of the year is a more realistic timeline for market entry. Canada serves as a testing ground for these unbranded versions, which are expected to cater to diabetes patients specifically, leveraging the shared active ingredient found in Novo's weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

Despite the strategic move, Saynor conceded uncertainties regarding supply, given the product's complexity, storage necessities, and regulatory unknowns. As Canada's market unfolds, the larger landscape shows Novo Nordisk losing patent protections in crucial regions such as India and China, intensifying competition from rival Eli Lilly in the lucrative weight-loss segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

