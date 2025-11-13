Left Menu

Chinese Markets Surge Amid New Energy Gains

China's stock markets climbed on Thursday, driven by the new energy sector. Key indices like the Shanghai Composite and CSI300 showed gains, while the new energy vehicle sector experienced significant surges. Investors are eagerly awaiting key economic data releases which could influence future market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:17 IST
Chinese Markets Surge Amid New Energy Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock markets experienced a positive shift on Thursday, with the new energy sector leading the charge. The Shanghai Composite index increased by 0.7%, reaching its highest point since 2015, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose by 1.2%.

Leading the charge, the CSI New Energy Vehicle Index surged by 6.2%, marking a three-year high, while the New Energy Index rallied by 4.7% in its largest single-day gain in two weeks. Battery manufacturer CATL saw an impressive 7.6% increase, nearing a record high, and miner Tianqi Lithium jumped by 10%.

As investors await significant economic data on Friday, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to enhance the new energy battery sector, focusing on infrastructure development. Additionally, tech sectors like artificial intelligence and chip shares rebounded to recover some losses incurred earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

 India
2
Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

 Global
3
Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls

Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bih...

 India
4
Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025