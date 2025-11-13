Ericsson Amplifies 5G R&D with New Bengaluru Hub

Ericsson, the Swedish telecom equipment giant, has unveiled its latest Radio Access Network (RAN) Software Research & Development unit in Bengaluru, marking a major expansion of its R&D operations in India. This new facility will concentrate on advancing 5G technology by developing cutting-edge features for Ericsson's 5G baseband.

According to Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, the move signifies a substantial investment in Indian software expertise, aimed at bolstering the country's telecom ecosystem. The center forms part of a broader R&D strategy in India, which also includes bolstering capabilities in Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) development.

Ericsson's commitment to India reflects the significance of the region in the company's forward-looking technology ventures. David Bjore, Head of RAN Software & Compute Platforms at Ericsson, emphasized the importance of creating solutions within India that have the potential for global impact, further enhancing Ericsson's partnerships across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram.

