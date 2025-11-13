Left Menu

Ericsson Amplifies 5G R&D with New Bengaluru Hub

Ericsson announced the launch of a Radio Access Network (RAN) Software R&D unit in Bengaluru focused on advancing 5G technology. This initiative highlights Ericsson's commitment to harnessing Indian tech talent and expanding its R&D footprint in India, while developing innovative solutions with potential global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ericsson, the Swedish telecom equipment giant, has unveiled its latest Radio Access Network (RAN) Software Research & Development unit in Bengaluru, marking a major expansion of its R&D operations in India. This new facility will concentrate on advancing 5G technology by developing cutting-edge features for Ericsson's 5G baseband.

According to Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, the move signifies a substantial investment in Indian software expertise, aimed at bolstering the country's telecom ecosystem. The center forms part of a broader R&D strategy in India, which also includes bolstering capabilities in Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) development.

Ericsson's commitment to India reflects the significance of the region in the company's forward-looking technology ventures. David Bjore, Head of RAN Software & Compute Platforms at Ericsson, emphasized the importance of creating solutions within India that have the potential for global impact, further enhancing Ericsson's partnerships across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

