InPlay Global Teams Up with MEMX for Revolutionary Sports Performance Securities Platform

InPlay Global, a platform for trading securities tied to sports team performance, partners with MEMX to launch its trading venue. Amid a booming sports betting industry, InPlay is set to capitalize on easier regulations. Their innovative performance securities track teams' success without affiliating with leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:33 IST
InPlay Global, an innovative platform that allows investors to trade securities linked to the performance of sports teams, has partnered with exchange operator MEMX as it plans to launch its trading venue next year. This collaboration marks a significant move as the sports betting industry experiences rapid growth in the United States, thanks in part to favorable regulations introduced during the Trump administration.

The entrance of new trading platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi, offering event contracts, is reshaping the landscape traditionally dominated by gambling firms. Despite some regulatory pushback, major financial institutions are keen to tap into the lucrative sports wagering market, predicting further regulatory easing. The New York Stock Exchange's parent company, Intercontinental Exchange, recently pledged up to $2 billion in funding for Polymarket, signifying strong interest in the sector.

InPlay's partnership with MEMX involves utilizing MEMX's market technology and trading infrastructure to develop their Alternative Trading System (ATS), pending approval from U.S. financial authorities. InPlay's CEO, Edwin Johnson, outlined that the company's novel financial instruments, termed 'performance securities,' function similarly to ETFs and index funds and focus on tracking the athletic output of college and professional teams throughout a season.

