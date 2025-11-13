Left Menu

OnePlus Pad 3: A Near-Laptop Experience with Superior Features

The OnePlus Pad 3, with its expansive display, lightning-fast performance, and excellent battery life, challenges conventional laptops for daily use. Though lacking a dedicated desktop mode, it still stands out with advanced AI features, a robust gaming experience, and outstanding audio quality, making it a compelling choice under INR 50K.

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image courtesy: OnePlus). Image Credit: ANI
OnePlus has once again raised the bar with its latest offering, the OnePlus Pad 3. With a larger 13.2-inch display and an adaptive refresh rate of 144Hz, this tablet promises a vivid visual experience that's difficult to match. The thin, premium aluminium design only adds to its charm, available in striking Storm Blue and Frosted Silver colors.

Performance is a standout feature, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making multitasking seamless. The integration with OnePlus phones is a breeze, although the lack of a desktop mode limits its potential to replace a laptop completely. Battery life exceeds expectations, boasting a 12,140 mAh capacity that supports a full day of intense usage.

Gaming aficionados will appreciate the enhanced graphics and latency improvements, while audiophiles can revel in the eight-speaker setup. While the camera capabilities are basic, the overall package offered by the OnePlus Pad 3 for its price point is compelling, making it a great choice for those with medium usage needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

