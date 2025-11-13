Left Menu

Market Jitters Amid Economic Uncertainty as Shutdown Ends

Wall Street futures were subdued as investors awaited economic indicators post-government shutdown. The absence of key data left the Federal Reserve and traders reliant on alternative sources. Concerns about the U.S. job market persist with data gaps likely, affecting investor sentiment and market movements.

Wall Street futures were notably subdued on Thursday as investors awaited critical indications regarding the U.S. economy and monetary policy nature following the end of the nation's longest government shutdown, signed into resolution by President Donald Trump.

Investors and the Federal Reserve faced unique challenges due to the prolonged absence of key economic data, forced to depend on alternative sources. It was indicated that crucial reports, including employment and Consumer Price Indexes for October, might never be released, adding to market uncertainty.

In light of these gaps, senior U.S. strategist Philip Marey of Rabobank warned that upcoming reports could be unreliable, intensifying debates within the Federal Open Market Committee. Markets responded with skepticism, as evidenced by Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures dipping amid growing concerns about potential policy shifts and a weakening job market.

