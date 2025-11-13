Left Menu

Market Movers: Wall Street Opens Amid Economic Uncertainty

Investors anticipate economic indicators as Wall Street opens lower following the end of the U.S. government shutdown. Data gaps persist, affecting Federal Reserve and market confidence. Concerns rise over job market health, interest rate cuts, and technology sector dynamics. Cisco, JD.com, and Sealed Air make notable market moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:33 IST
Wall Street braced for a subdued opening on Thursday, as investors eagerly anticipated new economic indicators following the conclusion of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, recently ended by President Donald Trump.

Economic uncertainty looms large with missing official data, prompting reliance on alternative sources as the Federal Reserve and traders assess the economy's health. The job market and inflation data await release, adding to market volatility concerns.

Despite challenges, some stocks made significant moves; Cisco Systems saw a rise in shares, while others like Nvidia faced declines. Market dynamics continue to evolve as investors navigate ongoing economic pressures and shifts in sector targeting.

