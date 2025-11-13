Market Movers: Wall Street Opens Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street braced for a subdued opening on Thursday, as investors eagerly anticipated new economic indicators following the conclusion of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, recently ended by President Donald Trump.

Economic uncertainty looms large with missing official data, prompting reliance on alternative sources as the Federal Reserve and traders assess the economy's health. The job market and inflation data await release, adding to market volatility concerns.

Despite challenges, some stocks made significant moves; Cisco Systems saw a rise in shares, while others like Nvidia faced declines. Market dynamics continue to evolve as investors navigate ongoing economic pressures and shifts in sector targeting.

