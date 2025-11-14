Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Embarks on Mars Mission, Challenging SpaceX in Satellite Launch Arena

Blue Origin, the space venture created by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has successfully launched its highly anticipated New Glenn rocket from Florida. This marks a significant achievement as the spacecraft embarks on its inaugural mission carrying paying customers, including NASA's twin EscaPADE satellites to Mars.

The towering two-stage rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station under clear skies, after several delays due to weather conditions. As the rocket soared upward, it unleashed a powerful thrust, ignited by seven BE-4 engines consuming massive amounts of fuel per second, a feat captured live by Blue Origin's webcast.

The mission is pivotal for Blue Origin's ambition to rival Elon Musk's SpaceX in the aerospace sector, particularly in the commercial launch market for satellites. As the New Glenn grows its footprint in the industry, observers are keen to see how the results will affect the existing landscape dominated by SpaceX and China's space program.

(With inputs from agencies.)