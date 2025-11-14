Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket: A New Era in Space Exploration

Blue Origin has launched its New Glenn rocket from Florida on its debut mission for paying customers. The rocket successfully sent two NASA satellites towards Mars and achieved the landing of its reusable booster for the first time. This landmark event marks Blue Origin's first mission since the inaugural launch of NG-1 in January 2025.

The launch was delayed due to inclement weather but eventually took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday. Approximately 10 minutes post-launch, the 17-story-tall booster made a successful return landing on a barge in the Atlantic, a feat pioneered by SpaceX. This success represents a critical evolution in rocket reusability for Blue Origin.

Further success was confirmed when the rocket's upper stage deployed NASA's twin EscaPADE spacecraft, which will study Mars' space weather environment. The launch was hailed as a milestone achievement by Arianne Cornell, marking the company's burgeoning capabilities in scientific and commercial space missions.