YUVAi for ALL: Empowering India's Youth with AI Skills

Intellipaat, a leading upskilling platform in India, has teamed up with the IndiaAI Mission to launch the 'YUVAi for ALL' program. This initiative aims to make AI education accessible and free for 10 million Indians by January 2026. The partnership, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, focuses on equipping students, teachers, and professionals with essential AI skills to prepare for an AI-driven future.

The program includes government-recognized certification, AI awareness workshops, and community learning drives. Intellipaat's efforts align with the government's dedication to fostering AI literacy and creating a digitally empowered nation. Diwakar Chittora, the founder and CEO of Intellipaat, emphasized the company's commitment to India's youth and educators as part of this transformative mission.

The IndiaAI Mission is a significant government initiative promoting responsible AI development and adoption, aiming to position India as a global leader in AI talent and innovation. Intellipaat's collaboration with educational institutions and universities worldwide enhances its mission to bridge the gap between academic learning and the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)