Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enhance UA-ECDM Technique

Researchers at IIT Bombay have advanced the field of Ultrasonic-Assisted Electrochemical Discharge Machining (UA-ECDM) by reducing debris buildup and improving precision in drilling materials like glass and ceramics. This technique combines electric sparks and ultrasonic vibrations, optimizing vibration amplitude to further enhance efficiency.

Updated: 14-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have unveiled significant advancements in Ultrasonic-Assisted Electrochemical Discharge Machining (UA-ECDM). This breakthrough promises enhanced precision in machining brittle materials by effectively managing debris buildup during micro hole drilling.

The demand for robust materials such as glass and ceramics has surged due to their applications in household items, smartphone displays, and sophisticated medical and industrial tools. Drilling fine, hair-thin holes in these materials without causing cracks necessitates state-of-the-art machining methods.

Recent findings by Anurag Shanu and Prof Pradeep Dixit elucidate the underlying mechanisms that contribute to UA-ECDM's improved performance, emphasizing the role of ultrasonic vibrations in debris removal. They demonstrate that optimizing vibration amplitude could significantly boost machining efficacy, presenting vital implications for industries reliant on precision drilling.

