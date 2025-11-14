Google’s Strategic Shift in EU Ad-Tech Antitrust Case

Google is attempting to resolve its European Union antitrust case by implementing major changes to its business practices while avoiding a company breakup. This move comes in response to the EU's criticism of Google's ad-tech services favoring its own offerings.

The compliance plan, submitted to the EU's top antitrust authority, involves immediate product changes to address alleged anti-competitive behaviors. Google argues that these changes meet the European Commission's demands without splitting the company, which would impact numerous European publishers and advertisers.

Facing a EUR 2.95 billion fine, Google is also appealing the EU's decision. The company plans to expand pricing options for publishers and modify its ad tools to resolve conflicts of interest and offer more choice to advertisers and publishers. The EU commission will review the proposal to determine its effectiveness.

