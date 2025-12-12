Ukraine Strikes Significant Russian Oil Refinery
Ukraine's military has reportedly targeted the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow. The attack resulted in explosions and a large fire at the facility, although the extent of the damage is still being assessed.
This event adds a new layer to the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides continue to leverage strategic military actions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
