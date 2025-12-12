Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Significant Russian Oil Refinery

Ukraine's military has reportedly targeted the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow. The attack resulted in explosions and a large fire at the facility, although the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing situation, Ukraine's military announced on Friday that it hit a significant oil refinery within Russia's Yaroslavl region, located northeast of Moscow. The attack ignited a considerable inferno at the Slavneft-YANOS facility.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Defense Forces reported the strike on Facebook, claiming explosions and a substantial fire at the site. The precise impact on the refinery's operations is yet to be clarified.

This event adds a new layer to the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides continue to leverage strategic military actions in the region.

