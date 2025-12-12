Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

In a bold move, the Ukrainian military struck Russia's Slavneft-YANOS refinery located in Yaroslavl. Ranked as the fourth-largest refinery in Russia by processing volume, this site is a critical asset in the nation's energy infrastructure.

The attack reportedly led to a series of powerful explosions followed by a massive fire, according to Ukraine's general staff. These developments are the latest in a string of military actions heightening the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

This escalation is likely to have ramifications for energy supplies and regional security dynamics, emphasizing the deepening tensions over territorial disputes and national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)