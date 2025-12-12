Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery
Ukrainian forces targeted Russia's Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl, the fourth largest in the country by processing volume. This attack resulted in explosions and a significant fire, further escalating tensions between the two nations amid ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a bold move, the Ukrainian military struck Russia's Slavneft-YANOS refinery located in Yaroslavl. Ranked as the fourth-largest refinery in Russia by processing volume, this site is a critical asset in the nation's energy infrastructure.
The attack reportedly led to a series of powerful explosions followed by a massive fire, according to Ukraine's general staff. These developments are the latest in a string of military actions heightening the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
This escalation is likely to have ramifications for energy supplies and regional security dynamics, emphasizing the deepening tensions over territorial disputes and national sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Slavneft-YANOS
- refinery
- Yaroslavl
- attack
- explosions
- fire
- energy
- tensions
ALSO READ
Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports Escalates Tension in Black Sea
Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Absconding Acid Attack Convict Nabbed
Missile Attack Strikes Turkish Cargo Vessel in Ukraine
Germany summons Russian ambassador following accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks and interference in German elections, reports AP.
Delhi Court Delivers Justice with Life Sentences for Acid Attack Offenders