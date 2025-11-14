Left Menu

India's Telecom Leap: From Monopolies to Digital Highways

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized inclusive technology in India's telecom leadership. Celebrating 60 years of Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS), he highlighted its role in governance, education, and innovation. Looking forward, ITS is encouraged to lead with emerging tech like 5G, fostering national connectivity and ambition.

Updated: 14-11-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marking a milestone in India's telecom evolution, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the critical nexus between inclusivity and innovation. Speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS), Radhakrishnan declared telecommunication as the pillar of Digital India, driving governance, education, and finance.

Reflecting on historic telecom challenges, he praised the revolutionary impact of mobile technology. He advocated for future connectivity expansions to rest on ethical principles, ensuring the benefits reach all Indians, including those in remote or disadvantaged regions. Radhakrishnan lauded the role of ITS officers as pivotal agents of transformation in policy and infrastructure.

With emerging technologies like 5G and 6G on the horizon, the Vice President urged ITS to maintain its leadership. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia echoed this, highlighting curiosity and bold reforms as pathways to sustaining India's global telecom standing. Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani added that ITS's efforts have turned India into a telecom product nation, bridging both digital and opportunity divides.

