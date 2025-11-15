Blue Origin's New Rocket Launches NASA Satellites to Mars, Makes Milestone Landing
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully launched two NASA satellites towards Mars, achieving a landmark reusability milestone with its booster landing. The Federal Aviation Administration has reduced flight cut requirements amid ongoing safety concerns. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service reports a $9 billion annual loss and aims for reform.
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully launched two NASA satellites toward Mars on Thursday, marking a significant achievement with its first successful booster landing. This key milestone for Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, strengthens its competitive stance against SpaceX.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will halve flight reduction requirements, down to 3%, addressing air traffic control safety following the government shutdown. Airlines had largely been non-compliant with the previous 6% mandate.
In financial news, the U.S. Postal Service reported a $9 billion loss and seeks new reforms to rectify systemic revenue and cost imbalances, as stated by Postmaster General David Steiner. Efforts to explore new revenue avenues and policy changes are underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Blue Origin
- New Glenn rocket
- NASA
- Mars
- SpaceX
- FAA
- USPS
- Jeff Bezos
- reusability
- booster landing
ALSO READ
USPS Faces Financial Turmoil: Seeks Legislative Reforms
USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss
USPS Faces Financial Turmoil with $9 Billion Loss, Calls for Reforms
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Embarks on Mars Mission, Challenging SpaceX in Satellite Launch Arena
Flight Chaos Eased as FAA Freezes Cuts Amid Shutdown Optimism