Blue Origin's New Rocket Launches NASA Satellites to Mars, Makes Milestone Landing

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully launched two NASA satellites toward Mars on Thursday, marking a significant achievement with its first successful booster landing. This key milestone for Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, strengthens its competitive stance against SpaceX.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will halve flight reduction requirements, down to 3%, addressing air traffic control safety following the government shutdown. Airlines had largely been non-compliant with the previous 6% mandate.

In financial news, the U.S. Postal Service reported a $9 billion loss and seeks new reforms to rectify systemic revenue and cost imbalances, as stated by Postmaster General David Steiner. Efforts to explore new revenue avenues and policy changes are underway.