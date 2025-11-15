Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Rocket Launches NASA Satellites to Mars, Makes Milestone Landing

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully launched two NASA satellites towards Mars, achieving a landmark reusability milestone with its booster landing. The Federal Aviation Administration has reduced flight cut requirements amid ongoing safety concerns. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service reports a $9 billion annual loss and aims for reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 05:26 IST
Blue Origin's New Rocket Launches NASA Satellites to Mars, Makes Milestone Landing

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully launched two NASA satellites toward Mars on Thursday, marking a significant achievement with its first successful booster landing. This key milestone for Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, strengthens its competitive stance against SpaceX.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will halve flight reduction requirements, down to 3%, addressing air traffic control safety following the government shutdown. Airlines had largely been non-compliant with the previous 6% mandate.

In financial news, the U.S. Postal Service reported a $9 billion loss and seeks new reforms to rectify systemic revenue and cost imbalances, as stated by Postmaster General David Steiner. Efforts to explore new revenue avenues and policy changes are underway.

TRENDING

1
Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports Highlights

Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports H...

 Global
2
Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

 Global
3
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

 United States
4
Tariff Changes and the Future of Coffee Prices

Tariff Changes and the Future of Coffee Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025