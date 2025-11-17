Left Menu

Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

Hinako Mori's choice to work at Tokyo's Don Quijote retailer highlights Japan's shift in workplace dress codes amid labor shortages. Companies now allow diverse hair colors to attract young workers seeking job comfort and freedom, a trend emerging from the 2005 'Cool Biz' campaign and growing amidst an ageing population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 04:33 IST
Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

In a bold move reflecting Japan's evolving workplace culture, major discount retailer Don Quijote has relaxed its dress code, allowing employees like 22-year-old Hinako Mori to sport vibrant hair colors. This shift, prompted by Japan's labor market pressures, reflects a broader trend towards more permissive employee appearance standards.

Following Japan's 'Cool Biz' campaign in 2005, many companies have gradually adopted relaxed dress codes, a trend now extending to hair, nails, and accessories. Industry players, including drugstore chain Fuji Yakuhin, have eliminated stringent guidelines, widening appeal to a younger workforce seeking flexibility and autonomy at work.

Aging demographics and a shrinking labor pool are driving fierce competition for talent. This shift empowers young job seekers, who value personal expression in part-time jobs, as highlighted by a recent Mynavi survey. However, certain traditional companies remain cautious, maintaining conservative appearance expectations despite changing norms.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

 Global
2
Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

 Global
3
Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

 Global
4
Political Showdown: Kast and Jara Face Off in Chilean Presidential Runoff

Political Showdown: Kast and Jara Face Off in Chilean Presidential Runoff

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025