Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes
Hinako Mori's choice to work at Tokyo's Don Quijote retailer highlights Japan's shift in workplace dress codes amid labor shortages. Companies now allow diverse hair colors to attract young workers seeking job comfort and freedom, a trend emerging from the 2005 'Cool Biz' campaign and growing amidst an ageing population.
In a bold move reflecting Japan's evolving workplace culture, major discount retailer Don Quijote has relaxed its dress code, allowing employees like 22-year-old Hinako Mori to sport vibrant hair colors. This shift, prompted by Japan's labor market pressures, reflects a broader trend towards more permissive employee appearance standards.
Following Japan's 'Cool Biz' campaign in 2005, many companies have gradually adopted relaxed dress codes, a trend now extending to hair, nails, and accessories. Industry players, including drugstore chain Fuji Yakuhin, have eliminated stringent guidelines, widening appeal to a younger workforce seeking flexibility and autonomy at work.
Aging demographics and a shrinking labor pool are driving fierce competition for talent. This shift empowers young job seekers, who value personal expression in part-time jobs, as highlighted by a recent Mynavi survey. However, certain traditional companies remain cautious, maintaining conservative appearance expectations despite changing norms.