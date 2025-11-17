Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

In a bold move reflecting Japan's evolving workplace culture, major discount retailer Don Quijote has relaxed its dress code, allowing employees like 22-year-old Hinako Mori to sport vibrant hair colors. This shift, prompted by Japan's labor market pressures, reflects a broader trend towards more permissive employee appearance standards.

Following Japan's 'Cool Biz' campaign in 2005, many companies have gradually adopted relaxed dress codes, a trend now extending to hair, nails, and accessories. Industry players, including drugstore chain Fuji Yakuhin, have eliminated stringent guidelines, widening appeal to a younger workforce seeking flexibility and autonomy at work.

Aging demographics and a shrinking labor pool are driving fierce competition for talent. This shift empowers young job seekers, who value personal expression in part-time jobs, as highlighted by a recent Mynavi survey. However, certain traditional companies remain cautious, maintaining conservative appearance expectations despite changing norms.