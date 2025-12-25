India's Booming Petrol Pump Network: A Fuel Retail Revolution

In a major development for India's fuel industry, the country's petrol pump network has now exceeded the 1,00,000 mark, having doubled since 2015. This expansion has been largely driven by state-owned fuel retailers aiming to defend their market share by enhancing access, particularly in rural and highway areas.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell of the Oil Ministry, India stands third globally in its number of petrol pumps, following the US and China. The majority of these outlets, over 90 percent, are controlled by state companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL, with relatively smaller, private players like Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy participating.

Despite a rapid increase in petrol pumps, including the incorporation of alternative fuel options such as CNG and EV charging, the private sector's participation is hindered due to the government's continued influence over fuel pricing. This has kept many potential private investors at bay, even as state-controlled pricing mechanisms deter the viability of private retailing.