Global Markets Brace for Nvidia Earnings Amid Rising Tensions

Global financial markets are poised for a significant week, with Nvidia's earnings report taking center stage amidst geopolitical tensions in Asia. The anticipation is tangible among investors, as they await U.S. economic data including construction spending and the September jobs report.

In Asia, a cautious atmosphere took hold on Monday, leading to a slight uptick in the dollar's value. Diplomatic tensions between China and Japan, sparked by statements from Japan's Prime Minister, sent Tokyo stocks such as those of Ryohin Keikaku, Isetan Mitsukoshi, and Shiseido into a decline.

Efforts are underway to ease these tensions, with a senior Japanese diplomat traveling to China for discussions. Concurrently, reports of a proposed $110 billion Japanese government spending stimulus exerted additional pressure on the nation's bonds.

