Karnataka Unveils KEO: Bridging the Digital Divide with Local Innovation

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge announced the launch of KEO, an affordable, AI-ready personal computer developed to improve digital access across the state. Unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, KEO is a locally developed device aimed at enhancing grassroots computing and reducing the digital divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's government has introduced KEO, a new, compact, and affordable AI-ready personal computer. Announced by Minister Priyank Kharge, KEO is designed to bridge the digital access gap for citizens across the state.

Formally unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, KEO aims to empower students, engineers, and households with access to intelligent computing. It is a product of local startups and developers, embodying Karnataka's innovative spirit.

With features like 4G, Wi-Fi, and on-device AI capabilities, KEO is more than a luxury; it's a tool for inclusion. It's expected to significantly contribute to digital learning and entrepreneurship throughout Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

