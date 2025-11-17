Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Breakthrough: Unveiling ARKA GKT-1

Azimuth AI and Cyient Semiconductor launched 'ARKA GKT-1', India's first-generation intelligent-power platform-on-a-chip. Targeting edge AI and smart energy applications, it signals India's move towards semiconductor self-reliance. The chip integrates advanced technology for smart utilities and industrial applications, reflecting India's growing role in global semiconductor design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Azimuth AI, in collaboration with Cyient Semiconductor, announced the debut of 'ARKA GKT-1', touted as India's first intelligent-power chip platform. The chip is designed to enhance edge AI and smart energy solutions, marking a critical step towards the nation's semiconductor self-reliance.

The ARKA GKT-1, unveiled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, combines cutting-edge multi-core computing, advanced analogue sensing, and intelligent power management. This System on a Chip (SoC) is engineered for applications ranging from smart utilities and battery management to smart cities, maintaining energy efficiency without sacrificing performance.

Krishna Bodanapu of Cyient Semiconductors highlights this as a pivotal advancement in India's semiconductor trajectory. The platform, embodying Azimuth AI's Software-Defined Silicon and Cyient's ASIC expertise, showcases India's prowess in crafting globally competitive semiconductor technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

