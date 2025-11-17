India's Semiconductor Breakthrough: Unveiling ARKA GKT-1

In a significant development, Azimuth AI, in collaboration with Cyient Semiconductor, announced the debut of 'ARKA GKT-1', touted as India's first intelligent-power chip platform. The chip is designed to enhance edge AI and smart energy solutions, marking a critical step towards the nation's semiconductor self-reliance.

The ARKA GKT-1, unveiled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, combines cutting-edge multi-core computing, advanced analogue sensing, and intelligent power management. This System on a Chip (SoC) is engineered for applications ranging from smart utilities and battery management to smart cities, maintaining energy efficiency without sacrificing performance.

Krishna Bodanapu of Cyient Semiconductors highlights this as a pivotal advancement in India's semiconductor trajectory. The platform, embodying Azimuth AI's Software-Defined Silicon and Cyient's ASIC expertise, showcases India's prowess in crafting globally competitive semiconductor technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)