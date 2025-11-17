Bharti Airtel Bridges Connectivity Gap in Remote Ladakh Villages

Bharti Airtel has successfully extended its telecommunications network to Man and Merak, two of the remotest villages on the Eastern Border of Ladakh, India. The expansion connects the entire stretch between Chushul and the renowned Pangong Tso, enhancing the area's connectivity.

The deployment marks a significant milestone, overcoming the previous lack of connectivity in this nearly 50-kilometer-long corridor. This strategic move not only promises to boost tourism in the region but also aims to empower local communities with vital services such as emergency communications and digital transactions.

With this initiative, Bharti Airtel becomes the sole service provider offering reliable mobile coverage in this challenging and strategic region, reinforcing its commitment to improving digital access across India.

