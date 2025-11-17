Tech Titans and Market Movements: A Week of Earnings and Data Releases

Market futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq nudged upward on Monday as the week commenced with significant corporate earnings and government data releases. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw a notable jump of 4.3% in premarket trading after Berkshire Hathaway's $4.3 billion stake was announced.

Nvidia's shares fell slightly by 0.8% before its earnings report, despite being a leading force in AI-related stocks driving recent market rallies. Key economic data, including the delayed September jobs report, is awaited, bringing clarity to the current labor market condition.

The Federal Reserve's actions remain in focus, with traders predicting a steady rate outlook. Meanwhile, technology stocks have spurred market movements despite concerns over rate cuts and valuations. Other significant movers include Clearwater Analytics and Quantum Computing, which reported gains amid acquisition talks and revenue announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)