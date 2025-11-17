New Telecom Regulations: Heavy Penalties for IMEI Tampering

The Department of Telecom has alerted all manufacturers, importers, and sellers about severe penalties under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 for tampering with telecommunication identifiers, including IMEI numbers. Such offenses are non-bailable and could result in up to three years in jail, a fine of Rs 50 lakh, or both.

According to the recently issued advisory, tampering hinders law enforcement efforts to track criminals, prompting the government to impose strict rules against altering IMEI numbers. These measures are outlined in the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, effectively prohibiting the manipulation of telecom identifiers.

The advisory stresses the importance of compliance to secure networks and prevent counterfeit devices. It mandates manufacturers to register their IMEI numbers with the government via the Device Setu portal before sale or import. Failure to adhere to these regulations attracts severe legal consequences.