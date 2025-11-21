The crypto space has become more competitive than ever. In 2021, Solana surged as a strong Layer-1 competitor to Ethereum. Now, according to most recent BlockDag news, it pulled over +$400 million in presale, and some consider it a challenger to Solana. The biggest headlines in crypto during 2026, however, might come from DeepSnitch AI. The project is developing what is arguably the most sophisticated and market-aligned AI use case for the crypto industry. Its presale has raised almost $560k at an amazing pace, with a still low entry price of just $0.02381.

Many see it as the next 100x story that will steal the news.

Solana leads altcoin recovery, but could be challenged in 2026 The CoinDesk 20 index is an important gauge of the state of crypto. On November 18, in the midst of a downturn, Solana was giving signs of leading a recovery earlier than its main counterparts. A couple of days later, it was the only big altcoin with a short-term upward trend.

There's been ample discussion about Solana becoming a strong Layer-1 competitor against Ethereum. From their prices a couple of years ago, Solana clearly outperforms Ethereum 129% to 53.75%, though in the last 12 months, SOL has lost more than ETH. At any event, it is undeniable that Solana has positioned itself as a big player.

However, there is discussion on whether the most recent BlockDAG news is true: is it challenging Solana's place as one the main Layer-1 alternatives? While BlockDAG's exact launch date is uncertain, it seems that 2026 will bring an interesting competitive landscape.

3 Coins that could steal the headlines in 2026 DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) Solana and BlockDAG news position them as coins that bring incremental innovation to the crypto space. DeepSnitch AI, instead, will become a case of disruptive innovation, from both technology and business perspectives.

DeepSnitch AI addresses one of the most pressing and widespread problems in crypto investing: information inequality. While big investors have access to the latest data and analytic tools, ordinary folks are left behind, blindly following trends or even falling prey to scams.

DeepSnitch AI changes that dynamic. It deploys a system of AI agents that scan, analyze, and process crypto data from both on-chain and off-chain sources. This data is then transformed into actionable insights on market sentiment shifts, hidden gems, potential scams, etc. And this business intelligence will be available to everybody, not just whales.

Such a product has a massive adoption potential. Imagine how many, among the more than half a billion crypto holders worldwide, could be attracted to a tool that helps them make better crypto investments.

That is why, in just its 2nd stage, DeepSnitch AI's presale has raised well over half a million dollars. Given that its entry price is still low, the upside potential is huge, and the coin could soar 100x or more in a relatively short period.

But that kind of explosive returns will be reserved for those who take part early in the presale.

https://youtu.be/NuiKPjPDyn0?si=bO48xAyCW-hGxNf0 BlockDAG (BDAG) BlockDAG news has been mostly focused on its impressive presale raise. As of November 20, BlockDAG presale updates show $437.38 million raised; an astounding amount that places it among the largest presales ever.

An aspect that has attracted many is BlockDAG's use of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, which would improve speed and scalability. So far, the project claims to be listed in several tier-1 exchanges and being rigorously audited.

Nevertheless, some concerns might affect BDAG's price prediction in a negative way. The presale has been going on for almost 2 years, raising questions from the many people who have seen their investment inactive for so long. Eventually, BlockDAG's news next year might be linked to how much ground it is taking from Solana.

Solana (SOL) Solana has become the biggest Layer-1 alternative to Ethereum. Its massive market cap of over $75 billion shows how a coin can grow exponentially in a relatively short period of time (SOL's price grew 140x between Nov 2020 and Nov 2021).

And even though the coin suffered heavily after the 2021 crypto bubble exploded, it has posted a remarkable recovery, surpassing its 2021 all-time high back in January.

BlockDAG's likely launch early in 2026 might become bad news for top-tier altcoins, including Solana, if the newcomer manages to attract capital from them.

Conclusion BlockDAG news makes it out to be one of the main Layer-1 challengers for Solana. But the most explosive headlines will likely be about DeepSnitch AI.

The AI-powered crypto market tool is a disruptive innovation that could deeply change the crypto space. Its successful presale confirms that many see it as the biggest moonshot of next year.

But only those who invest early in the presale will be able to enjoy 100x returns.

FAQs Why has the BlockDAG presale lasted so long? According to Blockdag news, the strategy has been to raise a very large amount and attract many buyers before hitting the markets.

How could BlockDAG challenge Solana? Both are Layer 1 networks. Since BlockDAG has attracted many enthusiasts in its 2-year campaign, it could significantly steal ground from Solana.

What makes DeepSnitch AI a 100x moonshot? Its unique combination of sophisticated technology with a massive market appeal.

