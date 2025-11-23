Global Compact Vision: Modi's Call for Responsible AI Use
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for a global agreement to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence, stressing its development should be human-centric. At the G20 Summit, he emphasized a shift towards global, open-source technologies and announced the AI Impact Summit in 2026 to promote equitable AI benefits.
In a proactive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a compelling appeal for a worldwide agreement to curb the misuse of artificial intelligence, emphasizing its development should pivot towards human-centric applications rather than finance-centric goals.
During the G20 Summit, Modi argued for technology to be embraced on a global scale, with an open-source approach, citing India's success in space applications, AI, and digital payments. He stressed the need for technologies that enhance human capabilities while retaining human oversight in decision-making processes.
Announcing the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, Modi invited G20 nations to join in promoting equitable access to AI. Underlining India's commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future, he called for development that is inclusive and beneficial to all.
