CNN Parts Ways with Apple News: Future Collab in the Works?

CNN has ceased sharing its content on Apple News, as reported by Semafor. The two organizations are currently in talks to reinstate CNN's content on the platform. Attempts by Reuters to confirm the report were unsuccessful, and both Apple and CNN have yet to comment.

Updated: 24-11-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:37 IST
In a significant move, CNN has pulled its stories from Apple News, according to a report released by Semafor on Sunday.

The news outlet and the tech giant are negotiating a new agreement that could see CNN's content return to the platform.

Efforts by Reuters to verify this development were inconclusive as both Apple and CNN did not respond to requests for comment.

