INS Mahe: A New Era in India's Maritime Dominance

The Indian Navy made waves on Monday with the commissioning of INS Mahe, the pioneering Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare vessel. The sleek and swift shallow-water craft is set to redefine coastal defense strategies, seamlessly integrating with larger naval assets and fortifying India's maritime prowess.

Presiding over the prestigious commissioning ceremony, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi lauded INS Mahe as a testament to India's indigenous naval engineering feats. This new addition not only bolsters India's naval capabilities but also underscores the nation's progress toward comprehensive maritime self-reliance.

Designed by Cochin Shipyard, INS Mahe features cutting-edge weaponry and technology aimed at securing India's littoral domains. Fitted with advanced detection and neutralization systems, this vessel represents a leap forward in naval defense, embodying the essence of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.