Brick & Bolt: Pioneering Transparent Home Construction With New CBO

Brick & Bolt appoints Abhinandan Narayan as Chief Business Officer to lead its tech-driven expansion in home construction. This strategic move focuses on leveraging technology to enhance transparency and customer experience amidst India's changing residential real estate demands, especially in premium plotted construction homes in tier 2 markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:16 IST
Brick & Bolt, a leading tech-enabled construction firm in India, has announced the appointment of Abhinandan Narayan as its Chief Business Officer. Narayan, a seasoned leader in scaling organizations, will guide the company's expansion phase, focusing on enhancing transparency and customer experience in home construction through innovative technology.

The move comes at a critical time as India's construction sector, particularly residential real estate, evolves post-COVID. With rising demand for premium plotted homes in tier 2 markets, Brick & Bolt aims to address ongoing challenges such as cost unpredictability, contractor ecosystem disorganization, and construction quality control.

Narayan's role will focus on robust growth strategies while ensuring project reliability and timely delivery. Backed by experience and tech solutions like AI-driven project management and quality checks, Brick & Bolt is set to revolutionize the home-building journey with its commitment to quality and transparency.

