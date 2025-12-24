Empowering Consumers: Arunachal's Commitment to Transparency

In a strong commitment to safeguarding consumer rights, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asserted that the state government is dedicated to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace.

Speaking on National Consumer Rights Day, marked annually on December 24, Mein emphasized that informed and empowered consumers are crucial to good governance and economic solidity. He reiterated the government's focus on boosting consumer awareness and enhancing grievance redressal mechanisms throughout the state.

Mein's message underscores the importance of consumer rights, aligning with the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act. The government remains resolute in its pursuit to protect every citizen's interests, reinforcing the state's commitment to transparency and fairness.

