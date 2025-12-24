Empowering Consumers: Arunachal's Commitment to Transparency
Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the state's commitment to consumer rights, highlighting the significance of informed consumers in governance and the economy. The government aims to enhance consumer awareness and grievance redressal to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in the marketplace.
- Country:
- India
In a strong commitment to safeguarding consumer rights, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asserted that the state government is dedicated to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace.
Speaking on National Consumer Rights Day, marked annually on December 24, Mein emphasized that informed and empowered consumers are crucial to good governance and economic solidity. He reiterated the government's focus on boosting consumer awareness and enhancing grievance redressal mechanisms throughout the state.
Mein's message underscores the importance of consumer rights, aligning with the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act. The government remains resolute in its pursuit to protect every citizen's interests, reinforcing the state's commitment to transparency and fairness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Vision 2047: Accountability and Transformation
2026 polls: It is important for people to get good governance, development-focused regime: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
UP Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability in Allegations
Amit Shah to Unveil Rs 2 Lakh Crore Projects on Vajpayee's Good Governance Day
Mahayuti Triumph: A Testament to Good Governance