Fintech Luminary Niraj Vedwa Joins Veefin Solutions, Fuelling Global Expansion

Niraj Vedwa, a prominent figure in fintech with over 40 years of experience, joins Veefin Solutions Limited as a Senior Advisor. Known for transforming banking technology, Vedwa aims to bolster Veefin's growth as it expands its service offerings globally in the transaction banking sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:13 IST
Veefin Solutions Limited has announced the appointment of industry veteran Niraj Vedwa to their Advisory Board, aiming to leverage his extensive expertise. Vedwa, with a distinguished track record in pioneering fintech innovations, is set to guide Veefin's strategic expansion efforts worldwide.

Niraj Vedwa's career spans influential positions in major financial tech firms, augmenting his reputation as a transformative leader. His comprehensive understanding of banking technology complicates the depth of Veefin's service expansion beyond Supply Chain Finance.

Veefin is positioning itself as a key player in transaction banking. Vedwa's global insights are expected to foster new partnerships and elevate Veefin's product suite, which includes digital lending and corporate banking solutions. As Managing Director Raja Debnath noted, this marks a significant turning point in Veefin's growth journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

