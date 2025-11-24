Left Menu

Indian Businesses Bet Big on AI: 93% Anticipate Positive Returns by 2025

Indian businesses are investing significantly in AI, with 93% expecting positive returns within three years. The SAP Value of AI Report highlights a USD 31 million investment in AI across sectors. However, AI adoption challenges include fragmented investments and 'shadow AI' concerns impacting security and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:32 IST
Indian Businesses Bet Big on AI: 93% Anticipate Positive Returns by 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian businesses are showing increasing confidence in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with 93% of organizations anticipating positive returns on AI investments within the next three years. This optimistic outlook is highlighted in the SAP Value of AI Report 2025.

The report, unveiled at SAP's TechEd 2025 event, reveals that Indian companies are investing approximately USD 31 million in AI this year, surpassing the global average. With an emphasis on IT, infrastructure, talent, and consulting, these investments aim to capitalize on AI's potential for transforming business processes.

Despite the upbeat sentiment, challenges persist. AI adoption remains fragmented, and concerns about 'shadow AI'—unsanctioned use of AI tools—pose risks related to inaccurate outputs, data leakage, and security vulnerabilities. These issues highlight the need for more structured and secure AI integration in Indian businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups and Mafia in Poker Scheme

NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups and Mafia in Poker Scheme

 Global
2
Delhi Transport Minister Overhauls DTC Bus Safety Protocols After Fire Incidents

Delhi Transport Minister Overhauls DTC Bus Safety Protocols After Fire Incid...

 India
3
Mumbai Court Clerk Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery Case

Mumbai Court Clerk Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery Case

 India
4
Stalin Challenges Palaniswami Amid Paddy Procurement Standoff

Stalin Challenges Palaniswami Amid Paddy Procurement Standoff

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025