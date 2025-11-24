Indian Businesses Bet Big on AI: 93% Anticipate Positive Returns by 2025

Indian businesses are showing increasing confidence in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with 93% of organizations anticipating positive returns on AI investments within the next three years. This optimistic outlook is highlighted in the SAP Value of AI Report 2025.

The report, unveiled at SAP's TechEd 2025 event, reveals that Indian companies are investing approximately USD 31 million in AI this year, surpassing the global average. With an emphasis on IT, infrastructure, talent, and consulting, these investments aim to capitalize on AI's potential for transforming business processes.

Despite the upbeat sentiment, challenges persist. AI adoption remains fragmented, and concerns about 'shadow AI'—unsanctioned use of AI tools—pose risks related to inaccurate outputs, data leakage, and security vulnerabilities. These issues highlight the need for more structured and secure AI integration in Indian businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)