2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

The battlefield of 2035 will be defined by emerging technologies like cyber warfare, space advancements, and drone swarms. Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi emphasized the shift towards intelligentized warfare, urging for strategic readiness. Future Indian Army strategies will derive from lessons at the Doctrine and Strategy Seminar 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:54 IST
  • India

In a significant address at the Doctrine and Strategy Seminar 2025, Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi revealed that future conflicts will pivot on emerging technologies, contrasting sharply with historic battles like those of 1971 and 1999.

Emphasizing a departure from conventional warfare, Lt Gen Sahi highlighted China's advances in 'intelligentized warfare', stressing the need for India to evolve its strategic concepts to leverage advancements in hypersonics, drone technology, and space-based surveillance.

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma reiterated the urgency for India to align its doctrines with technological trends, advocating for a focus on self-reliance and the re-evaluation of military strategies to prepare for future conflicts.

