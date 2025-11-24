2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

In a significant address at the Doctrine and Strategy Seminar 2025, Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi revealed that future conflicts will pivot on emerging technologies, contrasting sharply with historic battles like those of 1971 and 1999.

Emphasizing a departure from conventional warfare, Lt Gen Sahi highlighted China's advances in 'intelligentized warfare', stressing the need for India to evolve its strategic concepts to leverage advancements in hypersonics, drone technology, and space-based surveillance.

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma reiterated the urgency for India to align its doctrines with technological trends, advocating for a focus on self-reliance and the re-evaluation of military strategies to prepare for future conflicts.

