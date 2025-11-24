Left Menu

Legal Showdown: French Union Challenges Amazon's Satellite Spectrum Rights

A French telecom union has filed a legal challenge against the telecom regulator's decision to grant Amazon the radio spectrum for its satellite internet service. The union argues that the process lacked market analysis and competition consultation, raising concerns over public safety and security implications.

A French telecoms union has launched a legal challenge against the country's telecom regulator for granting radio spectrum to Amazon's satellite internet service. The move represents the latest conflict between France and major U.S. technology firms over broadband ambitions.

The CFE-CGC Telecoms union filed the challenge with France's highest administrative court, seeking to annul a decision by regulator Arcep. The union claims Arcep awarded Amazon 10-year rights to low earth orbit satellite frequencies without conducting necessary market analysis or consulting competition authorities.

The case also highlights security concerns, as the union argues Arcep failed to address public safety and data protection issues. Amazon aims to deploy over 3,000 satellites by 2026, competing with Starlink and Eutelsat in the growing LEO broadband market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

