Tejas Networks Challenges Airtel's Allegations of Equipment Interference

Tejas Networks, a domestic telecom equipment manufacturer, has denied allegations made by Bharti Airtel, claiming that Tejas' gear is causing interference in its network within Rajasthan.

According to Tejas, backed by a technical report, the root of the issue lies in Airtel's deployment of sites too close to BSNL towers without addressing signal loss elements.

Tejas Networks asserts that its equipment complies with industry standards and that Airtel's sub-standard claims are unfounded. Despite an email inquiry to both parties, no immediate response was received.

(With inputs from agencies.)