Tejas Networks Challenges Airtel's Allegations of Equipment Interference

Tejas Networks refuted Bharti Airtel's allegations of equipment interference in Rajasthan. Citing a technical test, Tejas blames close site deployments near BSNL towers for network issues. Despite claims of using sub-standard equipment, Tejas maintains its gear meets standards and denies involvement in interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tejas Networks, a domestic telecom equipment manufacturer, has denied allegations made by Bharti Airtel, claiming that Tejas' gear is causing interference in its network within Rajasthan.

According to Tejas, backed by a technical report, the root of the issue lies in Airtel's deployment of sites too close to BSNL towers without addressing signal loss elements.

Tejas Networks asserts that its equipment complies with industry standards and that Airtel's sub-standard claims are unfounded. Despite an email inquiry to both parties, no immediate response was received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

