Left Menu

Spain Invests Big in Synthetic Diamond Semiconductors

The Spanish government plans to invest 753 million euros in a new microchip plant in Extremadura, operated by Diamond Foundry. This facility aims to produce diamond wafers to combat semiconductor overheating. Leonardo DiCaprio supports the project, with Diamond Foundry committing an additional 1.6 billion euros by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:30 IST
Spain Invests Big in Synthetic Diamond Semiconductors

The Spanish government has pledged a substantial investment of 753 million euros in a new microchip manufacturing facility by Diamond Foundry in the Extremadura region, according to government spokesperson Pilar Alegria.

Located in Trujillo, this plant will focus on creating synthetic semiconductor diamond wafers. This initiative aims to address chip overheating, a persistent hurdle in the tech industry, with backing from the state's tech investment vehicle, SETT.

Backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Diamond Foundry plans to further invest 1.6 billion euros by 2029. This development marks Europe's first large-scale diamond substrate production to enhance semiconductor performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025