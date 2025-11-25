Spain Invests Big in Synthetic Diamond Semiconductors

The Spanish government has pledged a substantial investment of 753 million euros in a new microchip manufacturing facility by Diamond Foundry in the Extremadura region, according to government spokesperson Pilar Alegria.

Located in Trujillo, this plant will focus on creating synthetic semiconductor diamond wafers. This initiative aims to address chip overheating, a persistent hurdle in the tech industry, with backing from the state's tech investment vehicle, SETT.

Backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Diamond Foundry plans to further invest 1.6 billion euros by 2029. This development marks Europe's first large-scale diamond substrate production to enhance semiconductor performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)