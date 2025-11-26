Left Menu

Optus Under Fire: Emergency Call Outage Near Melbourne Hits Thousands

Australian telecommunications company Optus experienced an emergency call outage affecting 14,000 users near Melbourne. An "aerial fibre break" is suspected to be the cause. This incident follows a previous disruption that may have contributed to four deaths. The company is investigating the issue and advising alternative call methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:09 IST
Optus Under Fire: Emergency Call Outage Near Melbourne Hits Thousands
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent incident, Australian telecom giant Optus faced an emergency call outage near Melbourne, affecting approximately 14,000 users. This marks the second significant disruption in two months, following an earlier outage that might have played a role in four fatalities due to delayed aid.

The company, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, attributed the outage to a possible "aerial fibre break," a claim currently under investigation. Optus assured affected users that they could reach emergency services if connected to another mobile network or via WiFi calls.

This situation underscores the critical nature of maintaining robust communication infrastructure, especially for emergency services, as Optus works to resolve the underlying issues swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global
2
China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

 Global
3
Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

 Global
4
Bribery Charges Against Former Chinese Executive

Bribery Charges Against Former Chinese Executive

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025