Pakistani Navy's Technological Triumph: Testing New Anti-Ship Missile

The Pakistani Navy has demonstrated its growing technological prowess with the successful test-firing of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Conducted from a locally produced naval platform, the missile is reported to strike sea and land targets with remarkable precision, thanks to its advanced guidance and enhanced manoeuvrability features.

Leaders including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have praised this significant achievement, which aligns with Pakistan's strategic focus on enhancing defense capabilities amid regional tensions.

