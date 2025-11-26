Left Menu

European Parliament Pushes for Social Media Age Restrictions

The European Parliament has approved a resolution suggesting that the default minimum age for social media use be set at 16. This aims to ensure age-appropriate online engagement. The non-binding resolution also proposes a harmonised age limit of 13 for accessing social media and video-sharing services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:25 IST
The European Parliament took a significant step on Wednesday by approving a resolution advocating for a default minimum age of 16 for social media engagement. This move is aimed at promoting age-appropriate online interactions among the youth.

The proposed legislation, initially drafted in October, seeks the establishment of a harmonised European digital age limit. Set at 16, this threshold would prevent access to social media platforms unless explicit parental or guardian consent is provided.

Moreover, the resolution suggests a separate digital age limit of 13, below which minors would not be allowed to access social media platforms, video-sharing services, or 'AI companions'. It is important to note that this Parliament resolution does not carry legal binding power and remains a suggestion without direct policy implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

