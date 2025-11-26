EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

The European Commission has initiated inquiries with Chinese online retailer Shein concerning the sale of illegal items, as per the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). This action follows the detection of these products in France.

Suspecting that Shein's operations could endanger EU consumers, the Commission demands comprehensive details and internal documentation from the retailer. This includes information on how Shein protects minors from inappropriate content and prevents the circulation of illegal products. Shein has yet to comment on the request.

The DSA mandates significant online marketplaces to ensure product safety and address illegal content. France has called for Shein's temporary suspension due to sales of illicit items. A court hearing is set for December 5, and the platform's marketplace in France will be disabled from November 5.

