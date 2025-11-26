Left Menu

EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

The European Commission has requested information from Shein regarding the sale of illegal products following the discovery of such items in France. Under the EU's Digital Services Act, Shein must provide details about its protective measures. France seeks a temporary suspension of Shein over concerning sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has initiated inquiries with Chinese online retailer Shein concerning the sale of illegal items, as per the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). This action follows the detection of these products in France.

Suspecting that Shein's operations could endanger EU consumers, the Commission demands comprehensive details and internal documentation from the retailer. This includes information on how Shein protects minors from inappropriate content and prevents the circulation of illegal products. Shein has yet to comment on the request.

The DSA mandates significant online marketplaces to ensure product safety and address illegal content. France has called for Shein's temporary suspension due to sales of illicit items. A court hearing is set for December 5, and the platform's marketplace in France will be disabled from November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

