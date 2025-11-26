Thiruvananthapuram Airport Achieves Platinum Energy Award

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been honored with the prestigious SEEM National Energy Management Award 2024 in the Platinum category. This accolade marks a milestone in the airport's commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient practices.

The airport, which previously received a Gold Award in 2023, has implemented several impactful initiatives to earn this recognition. Key efforts include optimizing the monitoring and maintenance of a 500 kW rooftop solar plant, conducting comprehensive energy audits, and integrating Variable Frequency Drives into the main chiller system, all contributing to significant energy savings.

Through micro-level power consumption monitoring and systematic upgrades across airport utilities, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has demonstrated a comprehensive approach to energy management. This dedication strengthens its role in India's sustainability drive and commitment to advancing sustainable aviation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)