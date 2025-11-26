Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Achieves Platinum Energy Award

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been awarded the SEEM National Energy Management Award 2024, reaching Platinum status. This achievement highlights the airport's dedication to sustainable and energy-efficient operations. Key initiatives include a 500 kW rooftop solar plant and micro-level energy management improvements for enhanced power efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:11 IST
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been honored with the prestigious SEEM National Energy Management Award 2024 in the Platinum category. This accolade marks a milestone in the airport's commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient practices.

The airport, which previously received a Gold Award in 2023, has implemented several impactful initiatives to earn this recognition. Key efforts include optimizing the monitoring and maintenance of a 500 kW rooftop solar plant, conducting comprehensive energy audits, and integrating Variable Frequency Drives into the main chiller system, all contributing to significant energy savings.

Through micro-level power consumption monitoring and systematic upgrades across airport utilities, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has demonstrated a comprehensive approach to energy management. This dedication strengthens its role in India's sustainability drive and commitment to advancing sustainable aviation practices.

