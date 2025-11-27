Anta Eyes Puma: A Potential Game-Changer in Sportswear

Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports Products is reportedly considering acquiring the German sportswear brand Puma, as per Bloomberg News.

Anta has engaged an adviser to assess the bid and may collaborate with a private equity firm to make an offer. Meanwhile, other bidders, including Chinese group Li Ning, which is exploring financing options, and Japan's ASICS, might also compete for Puma.

Puma's biggest shareholder, Artemis, a holding company controlling Gucci's owner Kering, is contemplating strategies for its 29% stake, though it hadn't planned to sell it at market value as of September.

(With inputs from agencies.)