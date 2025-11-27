Left Menu

Anta Eyes Puma: A Potential Game-Changer in Sportswear

Chinese sportswear firm Anta is considering a takeover of German brand Puma. Collaborating with an advisor, Anta might partner with a private equity firm, while Li Ning and ASICS are also potential bidders. Puma's major shareholder Artemis is evaluating its 29% stake in the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:23 IST
Anta Eyes Puma: A Potential Game-Changer in Sportswear

Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports Products is reportedly considering acquiring the German sportswear brand Puma, as per Bloomberg News.

Anta has engaged an adviser to assess the bid and may collaborate with a private equity firm to make an offer. Meanwhile, other bidders, including Chinese group Li Ning, which is exploring financing options, and Japan's ASICS, might also compete for Puma.

Puma's biggest shareholder, Artemis, a holding company controlling Gucci's owner Kering, is contemplating strategies for its 29% stake, though it hadn't planned to sell it at market value as of September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
2
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom
3
First Human H5N5 Avian Influenza Case Sparks Global Attention

First Human H5N5 Avian Influenza Case Sparks Global Attention

 United Kingdom
4
Global Markets Eye Rate Shifts Amid U.S. Thanksgiving

Global Markets Eye Rate Shifts Amid U.S. Thanksgiving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025