SkillsCapital: Empowering India's Tech Talent for Global Dominance

SkillsCapital is strategically positioning tech professionals from India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as the next global services exports. By emphasizing a skills-first approach, the company leverages a growing pool of tech consultants to address the global talent shortage, significantly impacting the international job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SkillsCapital is paving the way for tech professionals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to emerge as key players in the global service export market, according to a senior official from the Delhi-NCR-based tech talent cloud company.

Charu Agarwal, Chief Talent Officer at SkillsCapital, highlighted the major role non-metro areas are playing in the digital workforce landscape. These regions are supplying an expanding cohort of tech consultants currently involved in both short and long-term enterprise projects across Europe, North America, and the APAC region.

Agarwal referenced reports indicating that over 40% of new tech job seekers come from these smaller cities, where countless digitally skilled professionals are contributing to global capability centers. The company's AI-enhanced talent cloud aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a global skill hub, reinforcing that capability beyond geography is what defines opportunity.

