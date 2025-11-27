Transforming Vehicle Maintenance: Autorox and Bosch Forge Global Alliance

In a bid to revolutionize vehicle repair and maintenance, Autorox has entered a strategic global partnership with Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions. The collaboration aims to digitally empower over 25,000 repairers and spare parts sellers worldwide, seeking to deliver over 100 million vehicle services by 2030.

Bosch will serve as the exclusive global distributor for Autorox and Autozilla, leveraging its global network to address the inefficiencies plaguing the fragmented vehicle repair sector. Autorox will provide the technology backbone, enabling intelligent operation management through digital integration.

This partnership plans to expand Autorox's existing success from India and the Middle East into North America and Europe, aligning with Bosch's existing collaboration with Amazon Web Services to ensure scalability and security. The alliance is poised to transform automotive aftermarket operations into a seamless digital ecosystem globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)